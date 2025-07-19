Rs 3 crore worth temple land retrieved from Thanjavur shop

CHENNAI: Hindu Religious & Charitable Endowments Department officials retrieved temple land worth Rs 3 crore in Thanjavur from a textile shop on Friday.

It is said that a piece of 1,221 sq ft land owned by Nageswarar temple in Kumbakonam was leased to AS Marimuthu textiles shop.

The shop owner, using the land, had obtained a loan of Rs 2 crore from a nationalised bank. As the shop owner failed to repay the loan, the bank administration decided to auction the shop.

On information, the temple administration approached the court and the case came up for hearing on July 1, and the court gave order in favour of the HR&CE department.

Based on the order, Kumbakonam HR&CE officials, headed by the Deputy Commissioner Ramu, sealed the building and took possession of it.

The officials said that the land was worth Rs 3.05 crore.