Rs 205 cr transactions through driver’s a/c remains a mystery

CHENNAI: A Chennai car driver’s efforts to unearth the mystery of Rs 205 crore transacted through a bank account opened in his name without his knowledge seems to have fallen through as the Chennai Police’s Central Crime Branch (CCB), which started an inquiry into the case, is now saying that there was no record of any such probe.

The income tax department investigation also has not reached anywhere despite multiple notices being issued to the car driver. This is despite driver MC Srinivasan approaching Madras High Court seeking a proper investigation into the large-scale money transaction in the bank account opened in his name after the complaint to the CCB did not take off.

The court in 2020 had observed that CCB is a competent agency to probe, further expressing hope that a fair inquiry would be conducted while disposing of Srinivasan’s petition asking for a CBI takeover of the case.

When DT Next checked with CCB officers, they said there was no inquiry underway on the complaint by MC Srinivasan after going through the records.

The case pertains to transactions worth crores in the bank account of the driver, who had a monthly income of a little over Rs 15,000. These transactions were curiously made during the demonetisation period in 2016.

According to Srinvisan’s petition with MHC, he was not aware of the existence of the bank account in his name and the transactions until he started getting notices from the Income Tax department.

In February 2014, a person named Sridhar took Srinivasan to Anil Jain, CEO of Refex Energy Ltd, Chennai to join as a driver in the latter’s company. “At that time, Sridhar got the petitioner’s driving licence, PAN copy, passport size photographs in the office of Anil Jain. Only for four days, he was provided with driver duty. On the fifth day, he was sent out with an instruction that he would be called as and when required,” said Srinivasan’s petition before the MHC.