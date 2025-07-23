Rs 19 crore for Cholagangam Lake revival

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday announced development works worth over Rs 19 crore for Cholagangam Lake in Ariyalur to mark the birth anniversary of Chola king Rajendra Cholan on July 23.

Making the announcement on account of the Aadi Thiruvathirai Festival to be held on July 23 in commemoration of the 1,000th anniversary of Rajendran Cholan’s conquest of Malaysia among the Southeast Asian countries, CM Stalin issued the orders to undertake development works worth Rs 12 crore in Cholagangam Lake, developed by Rajendran Cholan a millennium ago.

According to a release issued by the state government, the bund of the lake measuring 700 acres would be strengthened, besides renovating a 15km long surplus canal, desilting of drain areas, refurbishment of four sluices, and desilting of 38 km long irrigation canal, which would be taken up by the state water resources department.

Another Rs 7.25 crore would be spent for tourist promotion in the lake. Copper plate inscriptions of Thiruvaalangadu showed that the Cholagangam Lake, or Ponneri, as it is called now, was developed 1,000 years ago by Rajendra Cholan to mark his successful conquest of the Gangetic plains.