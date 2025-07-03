Rs 160 cr allotted for hi-tech labs in 2,000 schools: Anbil Mahesh

TIRUCHY: A fund of Rs 160 crore has been sanctioned for 2,000 schools across the state to establish hi-tech labs which would facilitate the students' desire to strive in achieving greater heights in the field of education, said the minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Wednesday.

Addressing the headmasters during the review meeting on State Level Achievement Survey (SLAS) for the Thanjavur district, Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said Chief Minister MK Stalin is very particular in implementing schemes that would satisfy the basic requirements for the students to improve the standard of their education, particularly to ensure happy environment for the students during their learning process.

The state government is also focusing on various ways to foster healthy teacher-student relationships for the welfare of the students and to enhance the standard of education, he said.

“In order to amplify the achievement of the students during their learning process, the Chief Minister had sanctioned Rs 160 crore to as many as 2,000 schools to establish hi-tech labs which provide students more scope to enhance their skills,” the minister said.

Pointing out that an SLAS was conducted for the students of Classes 3, 5, and 8 in Thanjavur during the 2024-25 academic year, the minister said, the students were provided training through question banks based on their reading and understating capabilities. The achievement level in the screening tests conducted for Class 3 students in 1,374 schools, Class 5 students in 1,379 schools, and Class 8 students in 548 schools in Thanjavur district was estimated to be 58.41 per cent, the minister said.

Later, speaking to reporters, the minister said, the assessment revealed that the students have a thorough subject knowledge, but the SLAS assessment results worry us.

“So, the teachers, besides teaching subjects, would ensure that the students had comprehended the subject effectively. The department has so far assessed 9.80 lakh students across the state, and based on the result of SLAS, each school would be advised to upgrade itself accordingly,” said the minister.

Stating that several levels of counselling had been given to students and teachers separately, the minister said that students make wrong decisions based on their family atmosphere. “The parents send their children with confidence in us, and we must take care of them. The recent suicide of a Class 11 student from Thanjavur upsets me,” added the minister.