Rs 1.19 crore incentive distributed to Ariyalur milk producers  

TIRUCHY: Minister SS Sivasankar distributed incentives for the 2022-23 period worth Rs 1.19 crore to 3,746 milk producers from Ariyalur.

He also issued equipment for quality testing, milk cans and measurement kits to cooperative societies.

The minister noted that the Ariyalur cooperative society earned Rs 1.79 crore in 2022-23, and 95 lakh litres of milk were procured across the district during the same period.

He noted that the procurement was hiked by Rs 1.25 and the fund was distributed to milk producers.

The State also issued equipment like quality testing tools, weighing machines and milk cans worth Rs 17.48 lakh to 20 cooperative societies in Andimadam and Jayankondam taluks.

District Collector P Rathnasamy, Ariyalur Municipal Chairperson Santhi Kalaivanan and others were present at the event.