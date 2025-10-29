Rs 102 cr plan for Noyyal riverfront revamp submitted

CHENNAI: Giving a renewed push to the restoration of the Noyyal river, the Coimbatore Corporation has submitted a detailed project report (DPR) to the state government seeking Rs 102 crore for developing a 4.3-km stretch of the riverfront from Nanjundapuram to Athupalam.

The proposal is part of the state government’s initiative to rejuvenate urban riverfronts, for which Rs 400 crore was earmarked in the current fiscal for five districts, including Coimbatore.

The ambitious project aims to combine ecological restoration with public recreation, making the riverfront a green and accessible urban space.

It is a joint effort of the state government and the Coimbatore Corporation, with Tamil Nadu Urban Infrastructure Financial Services Limited (TNUIFSL) designated as the funding agency.

Alongside this plan, the civic body has also forwarded a separate Rs 100-crore proposal for building three new sewage treatment plants (STPs) and for upgrading underground drainage intersections and diversions.

According to the DPR, the project will focus on strengthening and improving the bunds on both sides of the river, creating road access along the banks, and developing public amenities such as parks, open-air gyms, and viewing points.

Three new STPs are proposed to intercept sewage discharge into the river, with the project identifying 41 points where untreated wastewater currently enters the watercourse.

Designed on eco-friendly principles, the Noyyal Riverfront Project will adhere to norms of the German-based KfW Development Bank, prioritising minimal concrete use and extensive green cover. The plan envisions a seven-metre-wide road on one bund, with recreational facilities and landscaped areas on the opposite side.

The overall layout aims to preserve the natural width of the river, prevent encroachments, and maintain a sustainable ratio of 70 per cent greenery to 30 per cent built structures.

Experts have stressed the need to safeguard the river’s natural flow and recommended including data on historical flood levels to guide design and safety parameters. However, concerns have also emerged from local farming groups about the lack of consultation during public review meetings and the necessity of additional STPs, given that existing ones are underutilised.

Once approved, the project is expected to transform the Noyyal Riverfront into a major ecological and recreational corridor for Coimbatore while supporting long-term urban water management goals.