Rs 100 crore land grab case: CB-CID searches AIADMK functionary's residence in Erode, ex-minister MR Vijayabhaskar's aides

CHENNAI: The Crime Branch Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID) conducted a probe at the residence of Kavinraj, AIADMK'S IT Wing Manager in Erode District on Thursday morning. Kavinraj is a close relative of former minister MR Vijayabhaskar.

The deparment also conducted searches on individuals associated with the former minister in connection with a Rs 100 crore land grab case.

Last week, the CB-CID on two different days had conducted raids at the houses of Vijayabhaskar in Chennai and Karur. His office, his brother's house and the houses of his aides - all in Karur - were searched, too.

Meanwhile, Vijayabhaskar's application seeking bail was dismissed by the court recently.

The former transport minister who is absconding has been on the police radar in the case related to threatening a businessman to grab his Rs 100 crore worth property.

Prakash, a businessman from Karur, had lodged a complaint on May 11 and named the ex-minister in it claiming that he along with seven others had encroached and grabbed a property spanning over 22 acres of land worth Rs 100 crore using counterfeit documents.

The Karur Town Police then registered a case in June against the seven persons under 8 different sections and initiated an investigation.

Following this, Vijayabhaskar filed an anticipatory bail petition which was then rejected by the District Sessions Court in Karur. He has been absconding since then.

The CB-CID team which launched a manhunt for Vijayabhaskar visited north India recently, in light of reports stating that he had fled there.

This month, the Vangal Police in Karur registered a case against the ex-minister and two others under six sections in connection with the same matter.