Rs 10 crore allocated for setting up park at Koomapatti's Pilavakkal Dam

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has issued an official order allocating Rs 10 crore for the development of a park at the Pilavakkal Dam in Virudhunagar's Koomapatti.

According to Thanthi TV, the funding aims to enhance the park facilities around the dam, which has gained popularity through social media platforms and the famous YouTuber Thangappandi.

With the Pilavakkal Dam attracting a growing number of tourists, the government has taken steps to improve the area’s infrastructure and promote tourism.

The Rs 10 crore allocation marks a significant investment towards establishing a well-equipped park at the Pilavakkal Dam, supporting both recreational activities and local tourism development.