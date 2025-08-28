Begin typing your search...

    Rs 10 crore allocated for Koomapatti's Pilavakkal Dam park

    With the Pilavakkal Dam attracting a growing number of tourists, the government has taken steps to improve the area’s infrastructure and promote tourism.

    Online Desk|28 Aug 2025
    Koomapatti

    CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has issued an official order allocating Rs 10 crore for the development of the park at the Pilavakkal Dam in Virudhunagar's Koomapatti.

    According to Thanthi TV, the funding aims to enhance the park facilities around the dam, which has gained popularity through social media platforms and the famous YouTuber Thangapandi.

    The Rs 10 crore allocation marks a significant investment towards establishing a well-equipped park at the Pilavakkal Dam, supporting both recreational activities and local tourism development.

    Koomapatti villageTourismVirudhunagar
    Online Desk

