Rs 1 crore worth beedi leaves seized in Tiruchendur

CHENNAI: A special police team in Tiruchendur seized 2.4 tons of beedi leaf bundles worth Rs 1 crore that were to be smuggled to Sri Lanka on Monday.

A police team from the Q Division of Thoothukudi received confidential information that beedi leaves were being smuggled to Sri Lanka from the coast near Tiruchendur. Following this, the team patrolled the coastal area north of Alanthalai village in the early hours of Monday.

During vehicle checks, the police found that 990 kgs of cut beedi leaves and 1470 kgs of whole beedi leaves, totaling 2460 kgs, were being transported in a load van to be smuggled to Sri Lanka by boat.

The smugglers who saw the cops tried to flee the scene but were quickly apprehended along with their two motorcycles. Following this, the police team seized the beedi leaf bundles worth Rs 1 crore which was later handed over to the customs department.