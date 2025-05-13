RPF hands over passengers' bag with Rs 6 lakh worth of jewels to Pothigai passenger

CHENNAI: A Railway Protection Force (RPF) team at Chennai Egmore railway station recovered a bag containing Rs 6 lakh worth jewellery left behind by a passenger in the Pothigai Express train and handed it over to the owner on Monday.

An RPF team led by Inspector KP Sebastian inspected the coaches after the train reached Egmore. The team found an abandoned bag in one of the air-conditioned compartments and took the bag to the station master's room, where it was opened, revealing the jewellery.

Within minutes, the control room received a call from the passenger who said that he left his bag on the train as he alighted at Tambaram. After verifying the credentials, the RPF personnel handed over the bag to the passenger, Shakti Sundar from Virudhunagar.