RPF constable injured in accidental fire at Central railway station

CHENNAI: A RPF (Railway Protection Force) constable suffered bullet injury on his knee after an alleged accidental firing incident at Chennai Central railway station on Friday afternoon.

Police sources said that Ravanan, an ASI (Assistant Sub Inspector) was inspecting and cleaning the weapon when the firing happened. Ravanan, the zonal armorer of Central Armory, Trichy had come to Chennai to render technical assistance to Zonal RPF shooting competition.

He was inspecting the 9 mm carbine weapon when a round pierced into plywood of a table and hit under the right knee of a Head Constable, D Siva Kumar.

Siva Kumar was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where it was found that the bullet did not hit the bone and pierced only the muscle and came out.

The injured constable is undergoing treatment at Perambur Railway hospital where he is said to be in a stable condition.

Armourer Ravanan is placed under suspension and a departmental enquiry has been initiated.

Further investigations are on.