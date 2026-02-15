Route map released for new four-lane highway linking Thoothukudi, Tiruchendur and Kannyakumari

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the existing NH-32 four-lane expansion from Chennai to the port city of Thoothukudi, spanning about 690 km, is already under progress.

The project is now being extended further south from Thoothukudi, passing near the temple town of Tiruchendur and reaching Kannyakumari along the eastern coastal stretch. The new stretch is referred to as the Thoothukudi–Tiruchendur–Kannyakumari (TTK) Road project.