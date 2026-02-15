Route map released for new four-lane highway linking Thoothukudi, Tiruchendur and Kannyakumari

CHENNAI: As part of the nationwide initiative to upgrade National Highways into 16-lane, 8-lane and 4-lane corridors connecting major cities, the Government has released the proposed route alignment for a new four-lane highway project connecting Thoothukudi, Tiruchendur and Kannyakumari under NH-32. The extension is expected to significantly reduce travel time and distance across southern Tamil Nadu.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, the existing NH-32 four-lane expansion from Chennai to the port city of Thoothukudi, spanning about 690 km, is already under progress.
The project is now being extended further south from Thoothukudi, passing near the temple town of Tiruchendur and reaching Kannyakumari along the eastern coastal stretch. The new stretch is referred to as the Thoothukudi–Tiruchendur–Kannyakumari (TTK) Road project.
The proposed four-lane corridor will run for approximately 106.9 km, covering 25 villages in Thoothukudi district and 11 villages in Tirunelveli district. For this purpose, about 853.09 acres of land are planned to be acquired.
The alignment begins near Mudivaithanenthal village close to Pudukottai in Thoothukudi district and will pass through several villages including Kattalangulam, Nattathi, Siruthondanallur, Arumugamangalam, Kottarakkurichi, Vazhavallan, Sugandhalai, Sethukkuvaithan, Angamangalam, Nallur, Arumuganeri, Ammanpuram, Moolakkarai, Nathakulam, Kandasamipuram, Mel Tiruchendur, Keezh Tiruchendur, Kulasekarapattinam, Udangudi, Adiyakurichi, Pallakurichi, Padukkapathu and Thiruppani Puthantharuvai.
In Tirunelveli district, the route will continue through Kuttam, Uvari, Karaichuthu Pudur, Kudankulam, Irukkanthurai 1 & 2 and Levinjipuram before merging with the existing Tirunelveli–Kanyakumari four-lane highway near Karungulam, just before Anjugramam.
In the first phase, the Highways Department has officially published the proposed alignment map and invited public feedback within 21 days. After reviewing objections and suggestions, land acquisition will proceed with compensation to landowners, followed by the laying of boundary stones and the commencement of road construction.