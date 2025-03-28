‘Route changing’ AIADMK chief never in House to face my reply: Deputy CM Udhayanidhi

CHENNAI: Mocking Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palanswami over what he called a "route-changing" visit to the national capital a few days ago, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Friday sarcastically said that EPS was not present even once when he replied in the House.

Beginning his reply to the debate on demand for grants for his department on a sarcastic note, seconds after the eviction of AIADMK MLAs from the House, Udhayanidhi referred to Palaniswami’s sudden visit to the national capital for "an urgent work", and said, "They are not available in the House even once when I make a reply. I am continuously watching it. A couple of years ago, when he was about to board my car (inadvertently), I told him to please use it and I don't have any problem with it." The former Chief Minister OPS then said, "Their car would not go on the wrong route," recalled Udhayanidhi.

The Deputy Chief Minister's comment prompted a laughter riot in the House with even OPS smiling in response to the jibe. Even before the MLAs could recover from it, Udhayanidhi added, "Today, he has changed route in Delhi and travelled by shuffling nearly three cars. We were told that he went to his party office. Congratulations on that."