Rough sea: Locals and activists demand safety sign boards for Dhanushkodi tourists

CHENNAI: A surge of tourists, who seemingly unaware of the perils of the waters in Dhanushkodi, were spotted enjoying the sea at the beach town, during the long weekend that just went by.

Pilgrims and tourists have lately been flocking to Dhanushkodi and Arichamunai, the eastern tip of the island, to bathe and frolic in the waters. Arichamunai is a point where the Bay of Bengal and the Indian Ocean meet, and hence, is known to be rough with strong undercurrents and turbulent waves. However, a lack of awareness of the dangerous sea has led to many tourists drowning while attempting to swim there, despite repeated warnings from the police.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, many tourists who visited Dhanushkodi during the recent long weekend were spotted swimming in the sea.

Hence, to bar them from venturing into the waters and to avoid mishaps, the public and activists have demanded the installation of safety sign boards along the shoreline, warning them of the risks.

They have also urged local bodies and the police to prohibit people from bathing in the stretch of the beach from MR Chathiram to Kambipadu and Arichamunai, the report added.