Ropeway thrills in Yercaud, Yelagiri on anvil as TTDC shortlists consultants

CHENNAI: In an effort to enhance accessibility and improve the overall tourist experience, the Tamil Nadu Tourism Department has shortlisted two tourist destinations, Yercaud and Yelagiri, to explore the feasibility of ropeway projects.

Yercaud, the scenic hill station located in the Servarayan Hills of the Eastern Ghats in Salem district, perched at an elevation of around 1,515 meters above sea level, makes it an ideal location for ropeway projects, according to the tourist department. Similarly, serene Yelagiri, located in Tirupattur district at an elevation of about 1,110 meters above sea level, is also not seen as a bad idea.

The Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC) has been entrusted with carrying out the ropeway project in collaboration with a third party. A senior official from the TTDC said that the objective of the assignment is to prepare a detailed feasibility report for the shortlisted locations and provide transaction advisory services for the development of the ropeway.

"The selected consultant will provide various services in the State, including preparation of techno-economic feasibility report, traffic and demand assessment report, draft technical viability report, draft project feasibility report and final project feasibility report," the official added.

He stated that the consultant will also provide transaction advisory services, which include preparing a request for proposal and a draft concession agreement.

"The consultant will conduct site visits to identify suitable locations for the proposed project in alignment with norms and standards," the official said adding that "other works include identification of suitable locations for lower stations, intermediate stations and upper stations and assessment of available area” will also be completed by the consultant.

Pointing out that the report of the feasibility study will be ready within five months, he said it will have a traffic study covering a traffic volume count survey with video recording, and a traffic forecast at the proposed sites to estimate ridership.

"Based on financial viability analysis and after accounting for desired returns from the project, the consultant will demonstrate the performance of the project under the PPP model," he said, adding that the consultant will also undertake market exercises, response analysis to identify potential investors and developers for the project.