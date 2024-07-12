Rolls Royce-HAL eyes more manufacturing units in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The International Aerospace Manufacturing Pvt Ltd (IAMPL), a joint venture of Rolls-Royce and Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), has decided to explore possibilities to expand its manufacturing units in Tamil Nadu.

According to Kishore Jayaraman, president of Rolls-Royce - India and South Asia, the possibility of setting up four or five new manufacturing units in Hosur or other locations in the State is being explored. In a tête-à-tête conversation at the Tamil Nadu Technology Hub (iTNT hub) day event here, Kishore Jayaraman told DT Next that IAMPL's manufacturing operations in Hosur are benefiting from good infrastructure, skilled human resources, excellent academia and good governance in the State.

"It has commenced operations to manufacture complex components for the global supply chain for civil and defence aero-engines. Around 200 engineers are striving to deliver high-precision, superior-quality products. As of now, we are exporting our products to the UK and Germany," he said.

"iTNT hub is helping our business growth. Although we are running two manufacturing units in India (Bengaluru and Hosur), we are exploring Hosur and other TN sites to expand our manufacturing base. If additional units come up, job opportunities will also rise significantly," Kishore said.

Further, the Rolls-Royce president said IAMPL's constant focus is on delivering operational excellence and leveraging India's supply chain advantages. "We will continue to develop the capability and capacity to be the best-in-class supply chain partner to the global aerospace supply chain ecosystem," he said.