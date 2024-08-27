Roll back proposed toll hike in 28 plazas across TN, demands Anbumani

CHENNAI: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss urged the Union government to roll back the proposed toll hike in 28 toll plazas in the state and ensure proper maintenance of highways.

In a statement, Anbumani said that the toll charges would be increased in the plazas, including Vikravandi, Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri by 7 per cent from September 1. “There are 62 toll plazas on national highways and 7 on state highways. Of the total toll plazas in national highways, toll charges were increased in 34 toll plazas after the election model code of conduct ended,” he recalled.

Saying that vehicle owners had to pay Rs 5 to Rs 150 additionally, Anbumani alleged that there is no transparency in fixing toll charges and collecting the toll. “It is unfair for the National Highway Authority of India to mandate the public to pay toll without releasing data on total collection and total spend. Of the total collection, 60 per cent should be recovered towards investment and the remaining 40 per cent should be spent on maintenance. But, most of the roads are not maintained well,” he pointed out.

Moreover, as per the norms, toll plazas should be located 60 km apart from each other. But, in Tamil Nadu there are additional 20 toll plazas. “State Highways Minister EV Velu promised to shut down 16 toll plazas. After three years, 19 new toll plazas have been opened instead. Toll rate hike will not only affect vehicle owners, but also result in increase in the prices of essential commodities. The central government should roll back the proposed hike,” he urged.