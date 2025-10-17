Rogue elephant ‘Rolex’ captured near Thondamuthur after months-long operation

CHENNAI: After months of tracking and several failed attempts, the Forest Department on Friday morning successfully captured the rogue wild elephant popularly known as Rolex near Ichikkuli, close to Thondamuthur in Coimbatore district.

The tusker, who has reportedly killed at least two people, was nicknamed “Rolex” by locals after actor Suriya’s character in the film Vikram, citing its aggressive behaviour.

According to a Maalaimalar report, the operation, which began around 4 am, involved four kumki elephants , Chinnathambi, Kabildev, Vaseem, and Bomman under the supervision of Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) Venkatesan.

Veterinary officers led by Dr. Kalaivanan, assisted by Dr. Rajesh and Dr. Vennila, darted the tusker with a tranquiliser after closely monitoring its movements through the night. Once sedated, the team used the kumki elephants to restrain and guide Rolex safely into a specially arranged transport lorry. The animal will be shifted to the Mudumalai elephant camp for observation and rehabilitation.

Local residents, who had been living in fear for months, expressed relief after hearing of the capture. The elephant had been roaming the foothills of the Western Ghats including Thondamuthur, Narasipuram, Kembanur, Marudhamalai, and Thadagam, damaging crops, destroying property, and allegedly causing human fatalities.

The Forest Department had been trying to capture Rolex since mid-year. Earlier efforts were postponed after the elephant attacked veterinarian Dr. Vijayaragavan during a darting attempt, leaving him seriously injured.

With today’s successful operation, officials plan to transport Rolex to the Theppakkadu camp in Mudumalai, where a kraal (wooden enclosure) has already been prepared.