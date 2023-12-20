Rockfort temple staff dies by suicide in office

TIRUCHY: Rockfort temple employee died by suicide hanging himself in the temple office and soon the temple was closed and parikara pooja was held on Tuesday.

Jagan (28), a resident from Anbil Mangammapuram near Lalgudi in Tiruchy was working at Thayumanavar Swamy temple in the Rockfort here for the past few years. It is said, Jagan came to the office and was on night duty on Monday.

On Tuesday, when the temple priest and staff came, they were shocked to see Jagan hanging dead in the office. They passed on the information to the officials who informed Fort Police. The cops retrieved the body and sent it to Tiruchy GH. A case was registered and investigations are on.

Meanwhile, since the staff committed suicide in the temple premises, the priests closed the temple in the morning hours and performed ‘parikara pooja’ .

After the completion of pooja processes, the devotees were allowed inside the temple.