Robbers loot gold, cash after attacking farmer with knife in Bargur

COIMBATORE: Masked robbers looted 22 sovereigns of gold jewels and Rs 50,000 after attacking a farmer with a knife at his residence in Bargur in Krishnagiri on Thursday early morning.

Police said Sundaresan (55), a farmer, and his wife Manjula (50), were asleep in their house at Sigaralapalli in Bargur when they woke up after hearing repeated knockings at the door around 5 am.

“The farmer opened the door to check and three persons at the doorstep threatened him by brandishing a knife,” police said.

Panicked at the sight of robbers, Sundaresan raised an alarm, when one of them stabbed on his hand with a knife.

The robbers then threatened Manjula as she rushed out of the room and took away her 22 sovereigns of gold jewels and Rs 50,000.

The trio then sped away in a two-wheeler with the booty. Police said the robbers had snapped the power supply and CCTV connection before entering the house to loot.

The neighbours then took Sundaresan to Bargur Government Hospital. A police team led by Superintendent of Police P Thangadurai visited the crime scene and formed four special teams to nab the culprits.

Police said the farmer’s house is located near the Krishnagiri-Tirupattur National Highway and just a few kilometres away from Tirupattur district borders.

“As burglaries by similar masked robbers were reported in Tirupathur recently, police suspect the same gangs to be involved in this offence,” police said.

The Bargur police have registered a case and further inquiries are on.