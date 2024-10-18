Robbers cut off woman’s ears, escape with her earrings in Sivaganga

CHENNAI: Unidentified assailants severed a woman’s ears and stole her jewellery during a late-night break-in in Sivaganga district on Thursday. This violent attack marks the second time in under a year that the couple has been targeted, heightening concerns about safety in the area.

The victims, identified as Chinnaiah and his wife Saraswathi from Oduvanpatti, were sleeping in their home when the attackers broke in. The assailants brutally assaulted Chinnaiah and severed Saraswathi's both ears to steal the earrings she was wearing.

Upon receiving information, the police rescued Saraswathi and rushed her to the hospital for treatment. They have registered a case and are actively investigating the incident.

In January, the couple was targeted in a home invasion, during which 10 sovereigns of gold were stolen. The latest attack, occurring just 10 months later, has sent shockwaves through the community.