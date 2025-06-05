Roadblock protest over toll collection in Thoothukudi

MADURAI: Some locals and vehicle users thronged the toll gate at Pudurpandiyapuram in Thoothukudi, on Wednesday, in a protest against NHAI authorities for collecting tolls despite a restraining order by the High Court.

Vehicular traffic was disrupted for over one hour after some users and the public refused to pay the toll citing the High Court order. The agitating crowd argued vociferously with the police personnel saying that the High Court order was not implemented. Several trucks were lined up close to the toll gate as the issue was not resolved.

Later, Revenue officials pacified the crowd saying that the order would be implemented once the authorities received the order copy.

Based on a petition filed by Balakrishnan, Thoothukudi, the Madurai bench of Madras High Court on Tuesday granted interim stay for collection of toll at plazas in Eliyarpathi, Madurai and at Pudurpandiyapuram, Thoothukudi.