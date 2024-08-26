Road works cause traffic jams on Chennai-Tiruchy NH; set to worsen after long weekend

CHENNAI: Road maintenance work between the Paranur tollbooth in Chengalpattu district and the Acharappakkam Attur tollbooth, spanning approximately 50 kilometers, is creating severe traffic jams. As a result, vehicles are moving inch by inch and commuters are left stranded for over three hours on the Chennai-Tiruchy National Highway.

Adding to the list of woes, the Attur to Paranur tollbooth stretch has potholes formed during the monsoon last year.

Despite persistent public demands for repairs, the National Highways Department delayed action and with the onset of this year’s monsoon approaching, repair work has finally commenced.

Contractors are currently engaged in rehabilitating the stretch of the highway between the toll gates.

Due to this, vehicles have to wait in long lines that stretch upto four to five kilometers on both sides of the road.

Additionally, vehicles travelling from the toll booth to Pulipakkam on the Chennai-Tiruchy National Highway have been redirected to the Tiruchy-Chennai National Highway. This diversion has made the traffic situation even worse, affecting the over-four kilometre stretch from Pulipakkam to Mahindra City.

Although there was a drop in vehicle numbers due to the weekend and the Krishna Jayanti holiday today, there was no improvement in traffic.

However, traffic snarls are expected to intensify tomorrow as many residents who were visiting their hometowns will return to the city.

In light of this, the public have urged the authorities to implement traffic management measures and to complete the road works by night.