Road workers arrested for tiff with highways department staff in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: Tiruchy police on Monday arrested as many as 12 members of the Road Workers Union after an altercation with the Highway Department officials, who were removing flag masts of the union as per the court direction.

After the Madras High Court ordered the Highways Department to remove the flag masts along the highways, the major political parties volunteered to remove their party flags and masts along the highways.

However, on Monday, the Highways Department officials were trying to remove the flag masts belonging to the Road Workers Union at TVS Tollgate, but the members opposed it. They also raised slogans against the officials.

Subsequently, the officials passed on the information to police, who arrested as many as 12 union members.