    Road roller wheel detaches, collides with government bus in Tiruvarur; five injured

    The accident occurred when the road roller’s wheel became loose, causing the heavy machinery to veer off and ram into a bus.

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|12 Nov 2024 5:33 PM IST
    Visuals from the spot (Thanthi TV)

    CHENNAI: A wheel detached from a road roller while it was travelling on a highway in Tiruvarur colliding with a government bus resulting in injuries for more than five passengers, according to Thanthi TV.

    It is reported that more than five passengers are injured and getting treatment.

    Further details are awaited.

