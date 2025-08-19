Road fatalities down by 9.11% in 2025, says Tamil Nadu Police

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu police said that road fatalities have come down by 9.11 per cent this year in the first seven months of 2025 compared to the same period last year due to effective policing and road safety initiatives taken by the state police.

“A total of 1,027 lives were saved and 948 fatal accidents prevented due to improved enforcement, technological support, and the committed efforts of officers and support staff,” an official statement from the police said.

Police said that they proactively implemented transformative measures focusing on preventive enforcement, swift emergency response and public awareness to improve traffic flow and enhance road safety, resulting in an 8.8 per cent reduction in fatal accidents and a 9.11 per cent reduction in road fatalities compared to the same period in 2024.

Some of the key measures implemented include 24/7 highway patrols, targeted road engineering enhancements, improved U-Turn infrastructure, strategic placement of traffic signage, and extensive public awareness campaigns.

Besides these measures, police also rigorously enforced traffic laws across the state to improve driver behaviour. A range of violations were monitored and penalised, which led to a substantial increase in compliance and awareness among road users.

“Strict enforcement of traffic laws has also led to the suspension of driving licenses. Besides these penalties, Tamil Nadu police's highway patrol units played a vital role in the rescue of 6,084 critically injured individuals, transporting them for medical treatment within the golden hour. In total, 14,354 people received aid from patrol units, underlining our commitment to rapid response and life-saving interventions,” it added.

Police also conducted 18,230 road safety awareness programmes in schools, colleges, bus stands, and other public places, reaching over 10.2 lakh people.