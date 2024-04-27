Road caves in after UGD pipelines burst in Srirangam

TIRUCHY: The main road leading to Thiruvanaikovil near Srirangam caved in after the underground drainage (UGD) pipeline had a burst on Friday and the traffic was diverted while civic staff rectified the problem and normalcy restored in the evening.

It is said, on Friday morning. The passersby at Gandhi Road noticed a huge pit near the Mariamman temple at main road between Srirangam and Thiruvanaikovil

and soon, they blocked the pit with barricades to avert any incident.

The public also passed on the information to the Civic officials who rushed to the spot and found that there was a burst in the UGD pipeline reportedly due to hot temperature. Since the burst in the pipeline, a crack developed in the road and suddenly it caved in.

Meanwhile, the civic staff have been deployed to repair the damage on a war footing manner.

Since the pipelines had to be repaired, the civic workers had blocked vehicular movement on the Thiruvanaikovil –Srirangam stretch. Buses to Chathiram and Central bus stands via Ammamandapam were diverted through Mambalasalai and vice versa.

The repair works were completed and the traffic resumed on the regular route from evening.

It is said, there was a similar burst adjacent to the current spot 10 days ago and that was also rectified on the same day.