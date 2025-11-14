RMK School, PGP College and TNAU Students Win Top Honours in Statewide Drug-Awareness Reel Contest

CHENNAI: G. Usha and her team from RMK School, Thiruvallur, Chennai, clinched the first prize, followed by Bindu Latha of PGP College, Namakkal, and Mr. Vignesh of Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, Coimbatore, in a statewide short-film and reels competition on drug awareness conducted by the Narcotic Intelligence Bureau CID Unit of Tamil Nadu.

As part of its “Drug-Free Tamil Nadu” initiative, the NIB CID organized the contest across schools and colleges to encourage students to creatively raise awareness about drug abuse. More than 50 colleges participated, submitting a total of 25 short films and reels. From these entries, the top three were selected for their effectiveness in conveying the dangers of narcotic substances and the importance of prevention.

The first-place winners received a cash prize of Rs.1 lakh, while the second- and third-place winners were awarded Rs. 50,000 and Rs. 25,000 respectively, along with certificates of merit. To promote broader engagement, 22 additional teams comprising students and family members were given consolation prizes of Rs. 10,000 each and certificates of appreciation.

A. Amalraj, Additional Director General of Police, Enforcement Bureau, CID, presided over the event and distributed the prizes. He praised the students’ creativity and commitment in contributing to the state’s anti-drug campaign. Officials also highlighted the ongoing enforcement efforts, noting significant seizures and actions taken under the NDPS Act this year.