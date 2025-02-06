RMK College wins TN police hackathon

CHENNAI: The TN Police Hackathon 2024, organised by the Cyber Crime Wing Headquarters of Tamil Nadu, concluded successfully, bringing together tech enthusiasts and students. The event aimed to solve complex law enforcement problems using cutting-edge technology. The hackathon received 315 abstracts and selected 54 teams for the first round. After a rigorous selection process, three teams emerged as winners.

Teams from RMK College of Engineering and Technology, Karunya Institute of Technology and Science and St Joseph College of Engineering secured the first, second and third prize respectively.

They took away trophies, certificates, and cash prizes of Rs 1,00,000 for first place, Rs 75,000 for second place, and Rs 50,000 for third place. In addition to the winning teams, 12 teams who were shortlisted in the second round were acknowledged for their outstanding contributions with cash

prizes of Rs 5,000 each. The event showcased innovative solutions for real-world problems, including intelligent surveillance systems and social media advertisement analysis. It demonstrated the potential of technology to drive positive change and set a high benchmark for future events.