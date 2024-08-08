RMC predicts very heavy rain in several Tamil Nadu districts in coming days; light showers likely in Chennai

CHENNAI: Even as light showers were received in parts of Chennai on Thursday, several other districts are expected to receive rainfall until this weekend. The city is to continue receiving light rains, while several districts are expected to get heavy rains on Sunday and Monday.

With moderate Westerlies and Southwesterlies prevailing over lower tropospheric levels, light to moderate rain is expected at a few places with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds over Tamil Nadu for the next two days. The wind speed is likely to reach 30-40 kmph at isolated places for the next two days in Tamil Nadu.

The regional meteorological centre said on Thursday that heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over hill areas of Coimbatore, the Nilgiris, Erode, Salem, Dharmapuri, and Krishnagiri on Sunday. Meanwhile, the Nilgiris, Erode, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Villupuram, Cuddalore, and Perambalur are expected to receive heavy rainfall on Monday.

As the sky condition remains partly cloudy in Chennai, the city is also expected to receive light or moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning for the next two days. The maximum temperature is likely to be around 36 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature is likely to be 26-27 degrees Celsius.

Weather blogger K Srikanth also stated that thunderstorms are likely to be experienced in the next week to 10 days over interior parts of Tamil Nadu as the state sees an active phase of thunderstorms. Rain over coastal areas such as Chennai is largely dependent on storm movement, but nevertheless, until the Southwest monsoon picks up again during the second fortnight of August, when regular rains can be seen.