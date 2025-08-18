RMC predicts heavy rain over Ghat region

CHENNAI: The Western Ghats region of Tamil Nadu is expected to receive heavy rain as the southwest monsoon has become active, said the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC).

It also forecasted light to moderate rain in isolated areas in Chennai city and neighbouring areas, while heavy rainfall in Nilgiris and Coimbatore. It said that the low-pressure area formed over the west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal and north Andhra Pradesh will intensify into a depression.

RMC also predicted light to moderate rainfall at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal till August 24. In Chennai, the sky condition will be partly cloudy, and light to moderate rainfall will occur over isolated places with thunderstorm activity for the next few days.