RMC issues yellow warning for five districts of Tamil Nadu predicting heavy rainfall on Friday

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has issued a yellow warning for five districts of Tamil Nadu predicting heavy rainfall on Friday.

The weather official stated that the rainfall activity is likely to gradually reduce from Saturday.

The maximum temperature would increase by 2-3 degree Celsius than normal in the state.

Under the influence of the well-marked low-pressure area laid in the south Bay of Bengal, heavy rain is likely to occur over Dindigul, Theni, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari districts for the next 24 hours. These districts are given a thunderstorm warning speed reaching 30 kmph to 40 kmph. The rest of the state might receive light to moderate rain.

"Since, the well-marked low-pressure is likely to move northeastwards and intensity into a cyclonic storm 'Remal' it will trigger intense spells in Odisha and West Bengal. There won't be any impact for Tamil Nadu and the rainfall activity is likely to be reduced in the state, " said P Senthamarai Kannan, director of area cyclone centre, RMC.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea till May 27. As squally weather with wind speed reaching 45 kmph to 55 kmph gusting 65 kmph is likely to prevail over South Bay of Bengal, Comorin area, Gulf of Mannar and south Tamil Nadu coast.

Meanwhile, as the weather department predicted that rainfall would gradually decrease in Tamil Nadu, the maximum temperature is likely to increase by 2 to 3 degree Celsius than normal in isolated pockets in the coming days. However, there won't be abnormal surge in the mercury level and no heat wave conditions in the state, explained the official.

On the other hand, the southwest monsoon is likely to set over Kerala on May 31. As per preliminary report, the monsoon might be favourable to Tamil Nadu this year and expected to record normal to above normal rainfall.

In 2023, the state recorded 9 per cent above-average rainfall, of which Chennai district received 779 mm of rainfall which is 74 per cent excess recorded during the monsoon season.