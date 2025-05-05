Rising heat drives wild animals to Amaravathi Dam, forest officials issue warning to tourists

CHENNAI: Forest officials have warned tourists travelling along the Udumalpet–Munnar road to be wary of wild animals that are loitering on the main roads in search of food, as per a Maalaimalar report.

According to the officials, the intense summer heat has made it a challenge for wild animals to have access to food and water regularly. As a result, wild elephants are seen flocking to the Amaravathi Dam in search of food. In the daytime, elephants are seen crossing the Udumalpet–Munnar road to enter the forest area and by evening, they arrive at the dam in search of water.

Meanwhile, the number of tourists traveling from Udumalpet to Munnar has gone up recently due to the summer vacation. Following this, forest officials have issued a warning to motorists using the Udumalpet–Munnar road. They have advised tourists, especially drivers, that if they spot elephants, they should remain calm and wait patiently until the animals have safely crossed the road.

Officials have also strictly advised tourists against making loud noises, throwing stones or taking photographs that could startle the elephants. To ensure the safety of both wildlife and tourists, forest officials are continuously patrolling the foothill areas.