Rise in water flow from Karnataka dams to Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Owing to heavy rainfall over the past couple of days, there has been an increase in the water flow released from dams in Karnataka to Tamil Nadu, as reported by Thanthi TV.

As of Tuesday morning, there is a combined 23,800 cubic feet of water per second coming in from two dams in Karnataka to Tamil Nadu. 23,333 cubic feet of water from Kabini Dam and 500 cubic feet of water is being released from the Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) Dam.

Following heavy showers across several parts of Karnataka, the government has declared a holiday for schools and colleges in 8 districts including Udupi, Kodagu and Hassan.