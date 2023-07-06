Rise in enrolment proof of our growth: EPS

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said the party have received an overwhelming response to the enrollment drive. In the last 75 years, the party had received 1.60 crore forms for enrollment. It proved that there is no void in the party. It dispelled the false narrative that the AIADMK has been disintegrating.

Palaniswami unveiled the logo for the Madurai conference – ‘Eluchi Manadu’ - on August 20 and said the conference would lay a strong foundation for the forthcoming elections.

On Cauvery issue, Palaniswami questioned Chief Minister MK Stalin’s silence against his alliance party leader and Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar’s continuous efforts to build a wrong narrative in the Cauvery water issue.

“The CM is trying to stitch an alliance and holding talks with leaders of various political parties in the country, but what stops him from talking to the leaders of Congress party in Karnataka regarding the Cauvery issue?” he asked.

The DMK has no moral rights to talk about social justice, he said and ridiculed the media for boasting about Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin starrer movie ‘Mamannan.’

“Without talking about inflation and public issues, the discussion and discourse is going around the movie. Will it find a solution to the problems of the people?” Palaniswami questioned.

He charged that the state health sector has been deteriorated ever since the DMK was voted to power and demanded the Chief Minister to restore the health of the sector to serve the people.