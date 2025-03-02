Ring up helpline for any board exam queries, says minister Anbil Mahesh

CHENNAI: As board examinations for the academic year 2024-25 approaches fast, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi urged the students to avail of helplines 94983-83075 and 94983-83076 for any queries, complaints and clarifications related to the final exam.

Over 8.21 lakh class 12 students are set to attend the exams from March 3, about 8.23 lakh class 11 students will appear for exams from March 5 and over 9.13 lakh class 10 students will take up the board exams from March 28, bringing the tally to over 25.57 lakh students. Among them, 20,746 students with disabilities will appear for the exam from all three classes.

The exams for class 12 will end on March 25, for class 11 on March 27, and for class 10, the final exam will be on April 15. The Department of Government Examination (DGE) has tentatively announced that results will be declared on April 9 for class 12 and April 19 for classes 11 and 10.

An examination committee will be formed in every district under its collector to ensure basic facilities like adequate drinking water and uninterrupted power supply at exam centres, a press note said.

Exams for classes 12 and 11 will be conducted across 3,316 exam centres, and 4,113 centres will hold exams for class 10.

"More than 45,000 teachers will be engaged in various examination processes, and more than 4,800 flying squads will be engaged to prevent any malpractice," the press note added.

A full-time exam control room has been set up in the Directorate of Government Examination (DGE) to facilitate the students, candidates, and the public to voice their complaints, comments and doubts. This control room will be functional from 8 am to 8 pm on the examination days.

Meanwhile, the usage of mobile phones has been strictly prohibited inside the exam centre premises by both candidates appearing for the exam and teachers engaged in invigilation.