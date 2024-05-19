Public struggling with corruption, enact Right to Services Act immediately: PMK founder S Ramadoss

CHENNAI: Alleging that the public has to pay bribes to avail basic government certificates, PMK founder S Ramadoss urged the state to implement the Right to Service Act immediately.

In a statement, the senior leader alleged that the public are forced to pay Rs 500 to Rs 10,000 as bribe for getting important certificates from the government departments. “Despite paying bribes, the services are not provided on time. The government claims that the public can avail the services through e-seva centres without visiting the government offices. But in reality, people have to visit the offices,” he pointed out. Saying that the government has a responsibility to curb bribes and ensure timely services, Ramadoss opined that the Right to Services Act is the only solution.

“As the Act fixes the timeline for the services, officers will provide the services within the time limit. Moreover, the Act is in practice in 20 states, including Kerala and Karnataka. During the Assembly election in 2021, DMK had promised to implement the Right to Services Act. Also, the Governor’s address also had promised the Act. But, nothing happened,” he said.