Rift deepens in INDIA as Congress seeks respect from DMK, cadre parrots TVK leader Vijay's 'loot’ charge

Though he termed the scheme a commendable welfare initiative, he pointed out that in the past three years, only four of nine major states that announced similar pre-poll direct cash schemes returned to power, while five governments were voted out.

He also shared a data sheet listing those nine states and their respective election outcomes, triggering fresh political debate here about the cohesion within the ruling alliance.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters after a meeting of the Madurai South District Congress Committee, Tagore expressed regret over what he described as the DMK high command's silence despite TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai flagging DMK MLA G Thalapathi and Minister S Rajakannappan's remarks against Congress on the power-sharing issue.

"Despite the TNCC president taking it up, the DMK did not take any action against them. It has been more than 20 days now. Our demand is that the district secretary (Thalapathi) and DMK minister (Rajakannappan) should refrain from speaking ill of the Congress...our party supporters are humans, not robots to keep quiet. They will also speak out. What we seek is respect when we are in the alliance," he said.

"The Congress does not forget the help extended by the DMK in the past...we may have fewer supporters, but without our support you (DMK) may not be in power today… Just as we treat you with respect, we expect you to reciprocate that," he added.Our party supporters are humans, not robots to keep quiet. They will also speak out. What we seek is respect when we are in the alliance – Manickam Tagore, Chief Whip (LS) of Congress