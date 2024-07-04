Rewards for Tamil Nadu bus conductors who promote cashless transactions

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu State Express Transport Corporation (TNSTC) has announced rewards for bus conductors who promote digital transactions among passengers.

A statement released by the managing director of the TNSTC said, “In government buses, conductors who issue travel tickets to passengers through the maximum number of electronic cash transactions every month will be given prize money and appreciation certificates."

At present, electronic ticketing machines are available on select buses, which allow passengers to pay ticket fares using UPI, debit or credit cards.