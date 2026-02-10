Reward for yeoman service: PU school HM gets vehicle to transport tribal students

It is said that there are as many as 31, including 10 tribal students, studying in Madhanpattavur Panchayat Union Primary school near Peravurani in Thanjavur. Since the parents of tribal students have no proper educational background, they do not regularly send their children to school.

Headmaster Elamathiyan, who used to meet those parents to convince them to send their ward to schools everyday, arranged auto rickshaws to pick the students up from school and drop them back at their houses for the past six months.