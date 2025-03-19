Revoke order to outsource substation operation

CHENNAI: The Joint Action Committee of Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) trade unions strongly opposed the recent decisions taken on the outsourcing of substation operations and maintenance, and have urged the utility to reverse these decisions.

“Since the appointment of the current Chairman and Managing Director, several initiatives have been undertaken for the welfare of employees and the betterment of the organisation. However, the unions have expressed concerns that certain unilateral decisions contradict the existing work agreements between the company and the trade unions,” stated the JAC, which consists of unions affiliated with CITU and Congress, in a memorandum to the TNEB chairman and managing director.

The unions argued that outsourcing substation operations not only violated the work agreements but also undermined the fundamental purpose of the organisation. They contended that this move could have a detrimental impact on the company, which has been a leading public sector entity for over 60 years, supplying electricity to both households and industries.

“The organisation’s success has been built not only on financial and material resources but also on the dedication and technical expertise of its engineers and employees,” it said.

The unions warned that outsourcing substation operations could lead to operational disruptions and jeopardise the stability of the well-established power infrastructure. Given the risks involved, they have urged the TNEB CMD to revoke all orders related to outsourcing and uphold the work agreements that have protected both the organisation and its workforce.