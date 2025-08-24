Revoke nod for hydrocarbon extraction, urges Vaiko

CHENNAI: Ruling DMK's ally MDMK has demanded that the environmental clearance for the Ramanathapuram hydrocarbon project be revoked, calling it a threat to fishermen's livelihood and the environment.

In a statement, MDMK general secretary Vaiko noted that Reliance, Vedanta, ONGC and Bharat Petroleum were trying to extract oil and gas, and the Centre was providing rights to do so.

He cited experts' warning that extraction from Ramanathapuram to Kanniyakumari will impact the livelihood of fishermen and the environment, and urged, "The Tamil Nadu government should revoke the nod given to the ONGC."