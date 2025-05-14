Revoke network charges on rooftop solar panels, urges SISPA

CHENNAI: The South India Spinners Association (SISPA) has strongly objected to recent instructions – mandating the network charges on rooftop solar/Grid Interactive Solar Systems (GISS), issued by the chief financial controller/revenue of the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL), calling them contrary to the Madras High Court's directives.

SISPA’s secretary, S Jagadesh Chandran, met TNPDCL CMD J Radhakrishnan in the city on Wednesday and formally submitted the representation, expressing grave concern over the implications of the communication dated May 5, 2025.

In a detailed representation, SISPA urged immediate rectification of the directive, which mandates the levy of network charges on rooftop solar/Grid Interactive Solar Systems (GISS). The directive in question is purportedly based on an ex parte interim stay order from the High Court in a writ appeal involving a single textile firm, Siva Subramania Textiles. SISPA contended that the order is in personam, applicable solely to the said firm, and cannot be extended to other consumers.

Citing the Court's clear stipulations, SISPA noted that the interim stay merely suspends an earlier order concerning the specific petitioner and does not constitute a general ruling applicable across the board. “The universal application of this interim relief to SISPA members and others constitutes a legal paradox and judicial overreach,” Chandran said.

SISPA further highlighted that a final order passed by the High Court on December 22, 2024, had expressly prohibited the imposition of network charges on its members. Despite this, TNPDCL's continued demands prompted SISPA to initiate contempt proceedings, which are scheduled for hearing on June 3, 2025.

The Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC), through its tariff order dated October 22, 2021, introduced the component of network charges either on the metered generation of solar power from the Rooftop Solar / GISS project or on the CUF (capacity utilisation factor) of the project.

After the introduction of the network charges, it was revised thrice, the last being on July 1, 2024. The network charges for the High Tension (HT) industries have gone up to Rs 1.04 per unit from Rs 0.83 per unit, and Rs 1.59 per unit from Rs 1.27 per unit for the Low Tension (LT) and Low Tension Current Transformer (LTCT) industries.