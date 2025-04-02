Reviving party to be key agenda of CPM party meet in Madurai

CHENNAI: Besides electing a new General Secretary, strengthening the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), increasing its mass base and political influence are set to be in focus at its 24th party congress scheduled to be held in Madurai from today.

Reviving electoral strength in West Bengal and Tripura and retaining Kerala in upcoming assembly polls remain at the centre of the efforts for the revival of the Left party, which witnessed a decline in its electoral performance over the last decade and a half.

The draft political resolution, which would be discussed, reviewed and adopted at the conference being held from April 2-6, has stressed the urgent necessity to expand the strength of the CPM, observing that the Lok Sabha results showed that the party's mass base and influence have not grown.

In an interview with a news agency in March, CPM Politburo coordinator Prakash Karat pointed out that the party losing ground in West Bengal was a major reason behind its declining electoral strength.

The CPM, which fielded 52 candidates in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, won four seats — Madurai and Dindigul, Alathur in Kerala, and Sikar in Rajasthan.

Facing challenge from the INDIA bloc partner Congress in Kerala and Trinamool Congress, another key constituent of the opposition bloc, in West Bengal, the nuances of the CPM's cooperation with the parties opposed to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will also be discussed. The draft political resolution says the party will cooperate with INDIA bloc parties in Parliament and on agreed issues outside Parliament.

It also says the CPM will cooperate with regional parties that oppose the BJP, and where such regional parties head state governments.

The draft resolution also notes a rise in "neo-fascist characteristics" under the BJP rule, and says the "push to impose a reactionary Hindutva agenda and the authoritarian drive to suppress the opposition and democracy displays neo-fascist characteristics."

Being held on the Tamukkam grounds in Madurai, the conference will also have an exhibition on anti-fascism, diversity and the history of the communist movement in the country.

On April 3, a special seminar on State Rights will be the highlight, which will be addressed by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, and Karnataka minister Krishna Byre Gowda, along with Prakash Karat.

With an age limit of 75 years being decided for the Central Committee members, changes are also expected in the composition of the Left party's top decision-making bodies.

Apart from deliberations on the party's stance on various issues and charting the future course, the outgoing Central Committee will recommend a panel of names for the election of new members.