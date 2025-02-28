Revisit meter policy for solar, give Rs 3,200 cr for scheme: Electricity minister V Senthilbalaji

CHENNAI: Speaking at a meeting of ministers handling electricity portfolio of states, at an event held in Mumbai on Thursday, State electricity minister V Senthilbalaji urged to redesign the net metering policy for rooftop solar to ensure balance between consumer interest and Discom viability.

“The State government has supported Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL) by allocating nearly Rs 53,000 crores in subsidy and Rs 52,000 crore in loss funding over the last four years. This shows that our government is committed to ensuring reliable and affordable electricity supply for its citizens,” Balaji said at the event.

In a major reform, the government restructured Tangedco and created separate generation, green energy and distribution companies to achieve better operational and financial efficiencies, he said at the meeting.

Inviting his counterparts to press the importance of dedicated grants for the sector since the 16th Finance Commission is in the process of finalising the public finance landscape of the country for the next 5 years, Balaji demanded to bring the the interest rates of Rural Electrification Corporation (REC) and Power Finance Corporation (PFC) by at least 1.5%.

“Trade Margin charged by Solar Energy Corporation of India should be reduced. Pooling of Inter-State Transmission System charges for renewable energy, storage and green hydrogen and billing under national components must be reworked to prevent disproportionate liability on a few states. TN’s proposal for System Modernisation under Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme for Rs 3200 crore should be sanctioned early,” he said.