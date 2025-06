Revised timetable announced for Mayiladuthurai–Salem Unreserved Express

CHENNAI: The Southern Railway has revised the timings of Train No. 16811, Mayiladuthurai–Salem Unreserved Express, effective from June 5, 2025.

The updated arrival/departure timings are as follows –

Thanjavur – 7.57 am / 8.00 am

Alakkudi – 8.12 / 8.13 am

Budalur – 8.20 / 8.21 am

Aiyanapuram – 8.26 / 8.27 am

Solagampatti – 8.33 / 8.34 am

Tondamanpatti – 8.40 / 8.41 am

Thiruverumbur – 8.46 / 8.47 am

Manjattidal – 9.04 / 9.05 am

Ponmalai – 9.15 / 9.16 am

There is no change in timings at Tiruchirappalli station.

The existing timings are –

Thanjavur – 7.48 / 7.50 am

Alakkudi – 8.01 / 8.02 am

Budalur – 8.09 / 8.10 am

Aiyanapuram – 8.15 / 8.16 am

Solagampatti – 8.21 / 8.22 am

Tondamanpatti – 8.28 / 8.29 am

Thiruverumbur – 8.34 / 8.35 am

Manjattidal – 8.41 / 8.42 am

Ponmalai – 8.47 / 8.48 am