Revised composition of special trains between Coimbatore and Bhagath ki Kothi announced

CHENNAI: Coach composition of Train No 06181 Coimbatore – Bhagath ki Kothi and Train No 06182 Bhagath ki Kothi – Coimbatore special trains has been revised to six AC tier-III, five AC tier-III Economy, a sleeper class, four general second class coaches and two luggage-cum-brake vans with effect from June 26 (from Coimbatore) and June 29 (from Bhagath ki Kothi).