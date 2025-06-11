Begin typing your search...

    Revised composition of special trains between Coimbatore and Bhagath ki Kothi announced

    Coach composition of Train No 06181 Coimbatore – Bhagath ki Kothi and Train No 06182 Bhagath ki Kothi – Coimbatore special trains has been revised

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|11 Jun 2025 8:00 AM IST  ( Updated:2025-06-11 02:30:51  )
    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: Coach composition of Train No 06181 Coimbatore – Bhagath ki Kothi and Train No 06182 Bhagath ki Kothi – Coimbatore special trains has been revised to six AC tier-III, five AC tier-III Economy, a sleeper class, four general second class coaches and two luggage-cum-brake vans with effect from June 26 (from Coimbatore) and June 29 (from Bhagath ki Kothi).

    express trainsrevised composition
