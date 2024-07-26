Revised composition for Bilaspur Jn – Dr MGR Chennai Central Superfast Express announced

CHENNAI: Train No 12851/12852 Bilaspur Jn – Dr. MGR Chennai Central – Bilaspur Jn Superfast Express has started running with revised composition from Bilaspur Jn from Thursday and from Dr MGR Chennai Central from Friday. Revised Coach Composition will be one AC first Class coach, two AC two tier coaches, six AC three tier coaches, one AC three tier economy coach, six sleeper class coaches, three general second class coaches, one second class coach (Disabled friendly) & one luggage cum brake van, said a Southern Railway statement.

The same train will run from November 3 and from Dr MGR Chennai Central with effect from November 4 with revised coach composition of one AC first class coach, two AC two tier coaches, AC three tier coaches, one AC three tier economy coach, six sleeper class coaches, four general second class coaches, one second class coach (Disabled friendly) & one luggage cum brake van, added the statement.