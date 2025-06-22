Reverence for Lord Murugan should decide Tamil Nadu poll outcome: BJP leader Tamilisai

CHENNAI: Senior BJP leader and former governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Sunday lashed out at what she termed as an ongoing trend in Tamil Nadu to undermine Hindu beliefs and detach spirituality from Tamil identity.

"In Tamil Nadu, mocking Hindus, ridiculing their practices, and dismissing Hindu religious principles has become an accepted norm. This has to end," she said, while addressing the media at Chennai airport.

She accused Dravidian parties of promoting a deliberate narrative to separate Tamil from spirituality.

"For over 50 years, efforts have been made to claim that Tamil has no link with spirituality, especially Hinduism. But in truth, Tamil nourished spirituality, and spirituality shaped Tamil," she asserted.

Calling for a shift in political culture, Tamilisai said, "Only those who revere the Tamil god Murugan should win elections from now on. A day should come when the Tamil people do not welcome leaders who ignore Hindu sentiments."

Taking potshots at the DMK, she questioned, "You proclaim Lord Murugan as the Tamil god—have you visited Murugan temples? Participated in Hindu festivals? Why the discrimination? Hindus are treated like second-class citizens under your rule."

She also addressed questions over actor Rajini's absence from the Lord Murugan Devotees' Conference, saying, "He is a spiritualist, whether present or not. Devotion doesn't need validation through attendance."

Further, she urged Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay to oppose "evil forces" and align with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the next Assembly elections.